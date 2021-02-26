TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 21.3 percent in January
According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 21.3 percent year on year, totaling $1.66 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.