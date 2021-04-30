TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 28.5 percent in Q1

Friday, 30 April 2021 12:07:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 14.9 percent to $4.65 billion compared to March 2020. In the January-March period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 15.2 percent year on year to $11.04 billion.

In March, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.15 billion, increasing by 72.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 34.9 percent year on year, amounting to $718.84 million.

In the January-March period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 28.5 percent to $2.77 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 13.3 percent to $1.81 billion, both year on year.