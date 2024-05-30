TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 22.0 percent in January-April

Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:43:17 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 12.9 percent to $9.86 billion compared to April 2023. In the January-April period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 30.5 percent year on year to $30.24 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $807.22 million, up by 34.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, went down by 12.9 percent year on year, amounting to $672.75 million.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 22.0 percent to $3.28 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 3.2 percent to $3.16 billion, both year on year.