﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 22.0 percent in January-April

Thursday, 30 May 2024 11:43:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 12.9 percent to $9.86 billion compared to April 2023. In the January-April period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 30.5 percent year on year to $30.24 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked sixth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $807.22 million, up by 34.0 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, went down by 12.9 percent year on year, amounting to $672.75 million.

In the first four months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 22.0 percent to $3.28 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 3.2 percent to $3.16 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 6.9 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-March

15 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 10.4 percent in January-April

14 May | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports down 22.1 percent in January-March

10 May | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 6.1 percent in January-March

08 May | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 86.0 percent in January-March

07 May | Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 172.3 percent in January-March

06 May | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey up 11.3 percent in Jan-Apr

06 May | Steel News

Turkish rebar exports up 8.9 percent in January-March

03 May | Steel News

TCUD: Import share in Turkey’s steel consumption falls to 40.7% in March

02 May | Steel News