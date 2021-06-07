﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tsingshan to build carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe

Monday, 07 June 2021 15:23:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Zhejiang Province-based Chinese privately-owned stainless steel enterprise Tsingshan Holding Group plans to build a carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe, according to Reuters.

The plant which will have a capacity of 1.2 million mt will be operated by the company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Dinson Holding Co. Ltd, which has ferrochrome smelters with an annual capacity of 100,000 mt in the country.

The company did not specify the start date for construction of the project, as SteelOrbis understands. Zimbabwe’s information minister said that the country will start developing an iron ore mine, according to Reuters.


Tags: South Africa  steelmaking  Zimbabwe  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Jun

Russia’s EVRAZ to set up new casting and rolling mill at EVRAZ ZSMK
07  Jun

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel sales nearly up 70 percent in January-May
27  May

S. African steelmakers’ prices up 3.8 percent in April from March
21  May

World crude steel output up 23.3 percent in April
12  May

S. African iron and steel output down 9.2 percent in March