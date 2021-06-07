Tsingshan to build carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe

Monday, 07 June 2021 15:23:23 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Zhejiang Province-based Chinese privately-owned stainless steel enterprise Tsingshan Holding Group plans to build a carbon steel plant in Zimbabwe, according to Reuters.

The plant which will have a capacity of 1.2 million mt will be operated by the company’s subsidiary Zhejiang Dinson Holding Co. Ltd, which has ferrochrome smelters with an annual capacity of 100,000 mt in the country.

The company did not specify the start date for construction of the project, as SteelOrbis understands. Zimbabwe’s information minister said that the country will start developing an iron ore mine, according to Reuters.