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Net profit rises 54.4 percent at Siderperu in Q2 2026

Tuesday, 25 August 2026 19:03:44 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Peruvian steelmaker Siderperu reported a net profit of $14.639 million for the second quarter of 2026, up 54.4 percent from the $9.483 million reported during the same period in 2025.

The company said the increase was driven by higher sales volumes, a focus on operational efficiency, tighter control of financial expenses, and favorable exchange rate effects.

Net sales rose 18.2 percent to $108.409 million, while production costs increased 14.6 percent to $154.431 million. Gross profit grew 45.4 percent to $26.068 million, while operating profit advanced 54.6 percent to $21.689 million.

Siderperu, controlled by Brazilian group Gerdau, has an annual production capacity of 750,000 metric tons (mt).

Siderperu reports its financial results in Peruvian soles (PEN), with current figures converted at PEN 3.51/USD.

Tags: Peru South America Steelmaking Fin. Reports Gerdau 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor

I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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