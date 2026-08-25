US raw steel production increases by 0.8 percent - week 34, 2026

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 22, 2026, US domestic raw steel production was 1.848 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 80.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 22, 2026, increased 0.8 percent from the previous week ending August 15, 2026, when production was 1.833 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.4 percent.

Production was 1.764 million net tons in the week ending August 22, 2025, while the capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 22, 2026, was 61.011 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 79.0 percent. That is up 5.6 percent from 57.776 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 77.0 percent.