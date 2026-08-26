Shandong Steel posts net loss of RMB 29.5957 million for H1

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has announced a net loss of RMB 29.5957 million ($4.4 million) for the January-June period this year, with the loss shrinking compared to a net loss of RMB 34.532 million recorded in the same period last year.

In the first six months this year, Shandong Steel's pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 7.5 million mt, 8.69 million mt and 8.39 million mt, up 44.3 percent, 16.6 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.