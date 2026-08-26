 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Shandong...

Shandong Steel posts net loss of RMB 29.5957 million for H1

Wednesday, 26 August 2026 09:46:25 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Chinese steelmaker Shandong Iron and Steel Company Ltd has announced a net loss of RMB 29.5957 million ($4.4 million) for the January-June period this year, with the loss shrinking compared to a net loss of RMB 34.532 million recorded in the same period last year.

In the first six months this year, Shandong Steel's pig iron, crude steel and finished steel outputs amounted to 7.5 million mt, 8.69 million mt and 8.39 million mt, up 44.3 percent, 16.6 percent and 7.7 percent year on year, respectively.

Tags: China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
Editor

I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

Similar articles

Local Chinese scrap prices edge up slightly amid stronger finished steel prices

26 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Baoshan Iron & Steel's net profit falls by 6.3 percent to RMB 4.571 billion in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

CITIC Pacific Special Steel sees 6.85 percent rise in net profit in H1

26 Aug | Steel News

Vietnam's import HRC prices on the rise after previous bookings, outlook bullish

25 Aug | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese longs prices accelerate their upward trend

24 Aug | Longs and Billet

Ex-China plate offers rise slightly, supported by higher costs and futures

24 Aug | Flats and Slab

Shagang's net profit falls by 11.89 percent to RMB 137.0 million in H1

24 Aug | Steel News

Baotou Steel Union posts net profit of RMB 279 million for H1 2026

24 Aug | Steel News

Nanjing Steel achieves net profit of RMB 1.322 billion in H1 2026

24 Aug | Steel News

Global View on Billet: Asia gives signals for rebound but buyers resist for now

21 Aug | Longs and Billet