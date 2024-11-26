 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Trump threatens China,...

Trump threatens China, Mexico and Canada with new tariffs

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 17:34:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Incoming US president Donald Trump has stated that the US will impose 25 percent tariffs on all products from Mexico and Canada, and 10 percent tariffs on products from China, as of January 20, 2025, when he takes office, according to media reports. These new tariffs will possibly increase costs for US consumers. Besides, since US imports of some products from Canada and Mexico are exempted from tariffs due to the free trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada (USMCA), it is a matter of curiosity how Trump will implement the new tariffs without violating the agreement.

During his election campaign, he had already given signals of much higher import tariffs to support the recovery of the US steel industry. Trump claims continued tariffs on imported steel have netted billions of dollars for the US treasury, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

In addition, the US dollar gained strength on the back of Trump’s new tariff plans, in particular rising to its highest level since July 30 against the Chinese yuan. Meanwhile, in recent days the dollar has weakened after Scott Bessent was appointed as US Treasury Secretary, causing government bonds to increase, resulting in pressure on the US dollar and causing it to weaken to $1 = CNY 7.24.

Besides, China seems to be avoiding US tariffs by moving its production to Mexico, which benefits from the USMCA, as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, the Chinese steel industry may be hit if Trump also implements 60 percent tariffs on Chinese manufacturing goods made with steel.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues preliminary AD review results on wire rod from Mexico

22 Nov | Steel News

US initiates circumvention inquiry on circular welded pipe from China

22 Nov | Steel News

US may raise dumping margin for HRC from Nippon Steel

21 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on OCTG from Ukraine’s Interpipe

21 Nov | Steel News

US issues preliminary results of AD/CVD reviews on HRC from S. Korea

14 Nov | Steel News

US steel markets react to Trump victory, focus on higher tariffs and tax cuts likely to affect steel prices, further ...

13 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on LD welded pipe from S. Korea

08 Nov | Steel News

US issues final AD margin for LD welded pipe from Canada

05 Nov | Steel News

US issues final results of AD review on plate in coils from Belgium’s Aperam Stainless

05 Nov | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on heavy walled rectangular pipes from Mexico

24 Oct | Steel News