Trump:...

Trump: US to go ahead with tariffs on Canada and Mexico as scheduled

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 16:33:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US President Donald Trump has stated that the US will go forward with its plans to impose 25 percent additional tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico as scheduled, according to media reports.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, earlier this month President Trump decided to postpone the decision for 30 days, following his conversations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, during which he expressed his concerns regarding border security. The Canadian and Mexican administrations made various commitments to take concrete steps on this issue. In the meantime, 10 percent additional tariffs on China came into force as of February 4, for which the latter retaliated.

The deadline for Canada and Mexico will expire next week. In his latest statement, Trump said the tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule, claiming that the US has been taken advantage of by foreign nations on just about everything.


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

