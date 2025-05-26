 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Trump...

Trump backs down from early tariff for EU, tariffs to be effective from July 9

Monday, 26 May 2025 15:45:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

US president Donald Trump has announced on social media platform Truth Social that he has agreed to extend the June 1 deadline on the 50 percent tariffs on the EU to July 9, 2025, to allow time for talks between the US and the EU, following a telephone call from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. According to a report by Reuters, on May 23 Trump had said he was going to recommend the tariffs on the EU to take effect as of June 1, instead of July, the deadline originally set, as he considered that the trade negotiations with the EU were not moving quickly enough.

Confirming the call, Von der Leyen said that the EU would need the time until July 9 to reach a good deal. Noting that the EU and the US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship, she said, “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.”


Tags: US North America Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

US issues final results of AD review on welded pressure pipe from Vietnam

26 May | Steel News

US assigns zero preliminary dumping margin for CTL plate from S. Korea

26 May | Steel News

ReMa: Uncertainty about global trade tariffs, retaliation likely to continue

20 May | Steel News

US issues final CVD on CR steel from S. Korea

19 May | Steel News

US issues final results of CVD review on CORE from S. Korea

19 May | Steel News

US issues preliminary AD review results on CTL plate from Italy

16 May | Steel News

AISI welcomes US-China tariff agreement

15 May | Steel News

US maintains AD/CVD orders on LD welded pipe from six countries

15 May | Steel News

US and China take a step back on retaliatory tariffs

12 May | Steel News

US amends preliminary dumping margins on CORE from Turkey

12 May | Steel News