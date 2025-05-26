Trump backs down from early tariff for EU, tariffs to be effective from July 9

US president Donald Trump has announced on social media platform Truth Social that he has agreed to extend the June 1 deadline on the 50 percent tariffs on the EU to July 9, 2025, to allow time for talks between the US and the EU, following a telephone call from Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission. According to a report by Reuters, on May 23 Trump had said he was going to recommend the tariffs on the EU to take effect as of June 1, instead of July, the deadline originally set, as he considered that the trade negotiations with the EU were not moving quickly enough.

Confirming the call, Von der Leyen said that the EU would need the time until July 9 to reach a good deal. Noting that the EU and the US share the world’s most consequential and close trade relationship, she said, “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively.”