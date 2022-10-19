Trasteel acquires Italy-based pipemaker Profilmec

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:53:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Swiss steel trading firm Trasteel has announced that it has acquired Italy-based steel pipemaker Profilmec Group (Profilmec). With two state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in Racconigi, near Turin, and in Sesto al Reghena, near Pordenone, the company produces 350,000 mt of welded pipes per year.

According to Trasteel’s statement, the welded pipes are produced out of pickled and oiled, cold rolled, galvanized and aluminized coils and have applications in various industries, ranging from automotive to the bicycle and motorcycle industry, to home and garden furnishings, as well as camping equipment, nursery items, toys, household goods, to the production of radiators, appliances for the building sector, and much more.

“We are very proud to have gained control of one historical brand of the European pipe business. This acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic plan of becoming a diversified European steel transformer and trader, bringing our overall traded and transformed tonnage to more than 1.5 million mt per year,” Gianfranco Imperato, CEO of Trasteel, said.