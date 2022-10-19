﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Trasteel acquires Italy-based pipemaker Profilmec

Wednesday, 19 October 2022 10:53:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Swiss steel trading firm Trasteel has announced that it has acquired Italy-based steel pipemaker Profilmec Group (Profilmec). With two state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in Racconigi, near Turin, and in Sesto al Reghena, near Pordenone, the company produces 350,000 mt of welded pipes per year.

According to Trasteel’s statement, the welded pipes are produced out of pickled and oiled, cold rolled, galvanized and aluminized coils and have applications in various industries, ranging from automotive to the bicycle and motorcycle industry, to home and garden furnishings, as well as camping equipment, nursery items, toys, household goods, to the production of radiators, appliances for the building sector, and much more.

“We are very proud to have gained control of one historical brand of the European pipe business. This acquisition fits perfectly into our strategic plan of becoming a diversified European steel transformer and trader, bringing our overall traded and transformed tonnage to more than 1.5 million mt per year,” Gianfranco Imperato, CEO of Trasteel, said.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Italy European Union Steelmaking 

Similar articles

India’s Tata Metaliks sees 74% fall in net profit in Q2 FY 2022-23, revenues up 36%

18 Oct | Steel News

Belarus-based BMZ to increase steel supplies to Russia’s Bashkortostan region

18 Oct | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.8 percent in early October

18 Oct | Steel News

Germany’s Benteler commissions new galvanizing line for hydraulic line tubes at Schloß Neuhaus

17 Oct | Steel News

US and Canadian rig counts rise week-on-week

14 Oct | Steel News

Local Turkish hollow section prices continue to increase but demand still a negative impact

14 Oct | Tube and Pipe

UK’S TRA announces interim results on welded tubes AD reconsideration

14 Oct | Steel News

US domestic line pipe prices

13 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices stabilize after drop

13 Oct | Tube and Pipe

Chinese pipe prices see small fluctuations

13 Oct | Tube and Pipe