Toyota Material Handling to procure green steel from SSAB

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has reached an agreement with forklift manufacturer Toyota Material Handling Europe for the supply of its green steel under the brand SSAB Zero™. SSAB Zero™ has the same quality and characteristics as that of SSAB’s conventional steel.

Accordingly, Toyota Material Handling will use SSAB’s steel in the production of forks and frames for hand pallet trucks. Having 77 percent less emissions compared to iron ore-based steel, SSAB Zero™ will contribute to the net-zero emissions target of Toyota Material Handling by 2041.

SSAB Zero™ is made of recycled steel and produced with fossil-free electricity and biogas.