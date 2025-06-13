Volvo Cars to switch to SSAB’s green steel in production

Swedish specialty steel producer SSAB has announced that it has reached a long-term agreement with Volvo Cars for the supply of its green steel under the brand SSAB Zero™. Consequently, Volvo will be the first automaker to use low-carbon steel in its serial production.

Starting from this year, Volvo Cars will begin using SSAB Zero™ steel to produce key auto components. Steel is one of the biggest sources of emissions in Volvo’s production, averaging about 25 percent. This agreement will help Volvo reach its goal of becoming net-zero by 2040. SSAB Zero™ also meets Volvo's safety standards and performance requirements.

SSAB Zero™ is made of recycled steel and produced using fossil-free electricity and biogas.