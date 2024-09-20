Volvo Trucks to increase low-carbon steel use in trucks

Sweden-based truck manufacturer Volvo Trucks has announced that it will increase the use of low-carbon steel in its trucks, in line with its collaboration with domestic steelmaker SSAB.

Accordingly, SSAB will provide its low-carbon steel under its SSAB Zero brand, which is made of recycled scrap using renewable energy and biogas, to the Swedish truck manufacturer, allowing the latter to cut its emissions by about 80 percent. Some parts of certain models of Volvo Trucks will be produced with low-carbon steel, though the company plans to use it in more models as the availability of low-carbon steel increases.

Additionally, Volvo is planning to replace other parts of its trucks with lower-carbon alternatives, supporting its goal to zero greenhouse gas emissions in its supply chain by 2040.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, SSAB’s low-carbon steel was first used in Volvo’s heavy electric truck frame rails in the third quarter of 2022.