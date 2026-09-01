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Thyssenkrupp takes BF 2 at Duisburg offline for six-week refurbishment

Tuesday, 01 September 2026 10:51:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

German steelmaker thyssenkrupp Steel has announced that it will take its blast furnace (BF) 2 at the Duisburg site offline as planned for a partial refurbishment lasting approximately six weeks.

According to the company, the refurbishment is aimed at strengthening the operational stability of pig iron production and ensuring the reliable operation of the blast furnace in the coming years.

Cooling systems and refractory lining to be renewed

The work will focus primarily on the blast furnace's central cooling systems and the heat-resistant lining in its lower section. Cooling components will be replaced, sections of refractory material will be renewed and additional copper cooling elements, known as mini-staves, will be installed. The mini-staves are intended to improve cooling in this heavily stressed section of the furnace and provide additional protection for the furnace shell.

At the same time, maintenance work will be carried out on auxiliary systems, including gas cleaning and slag granulation systems, with the overall work aimed at optimizing the technical availability of the blast furnace.

Blast furnace 2 was commissioned on October 28, 1993. With a daily pig iron production capacity of approximately 12,000 mt and a hearth diameter of 14.9 meters, it is the largest blast furnace in Europe, according to thyssenkrupp Steel.

Tags: European Union Steelmaking ThyssenKrupp 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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