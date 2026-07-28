Tk accelis signs 10-year steel supply agreement with SKF for France and UK operations

Tk accelis Supply Chain Solutions (formerly thyssenkrupp Materials Services), a subsidiary of German industrial group thyssenkrupp AG, has signed a 10-year strategic agreement with Swedish bearing manufacturer SKF to manage the supply of steel bar products for the company's manufacturing operations in France and the UK.

Under the agreement, tk accelis will oversee the supply of steel bar materials through an integrated supply chain approach aimed at ensuring secure, reliable and efficient material availability across SKF's operations.

Agreement centered on Global Control Tower solution

The contract is part of tk accelis Supply Chain Solutions' Global Control Tower offering, a technology-enabled platform that combines strategic material sourcing, supply chain management, logistics, inventory optimization and digital supply chain visibility.

According to the company, the solution is designed to help manufacturers manage increasingly complex global supply chains by providing end-to-end transparency, predictive planning and proactive risk management while ensuring materials are available when and where they are needed.

Partnership to improve resilience and inventory performance

By integrating steel supply with advanced supply chain management capabilities, tk accelis said it will support SKF in strengthening operational resilience, improving inventory performance and increasing supply chain efficiency across its facilities in France and the UK.

François Pillavoine, chief sales officer of tk accelis Supply Chain Solutions France, said the long-term agreement reflects SKF's confidence in the company as a strategic supply chain partner and expressed confidence in supporting SKF's manufacturing ambitions over the next decade.

SKF targets greater supply continuity

Ivan Bourgeois, aerospace purchasing manager Europe at SKF, said the agreement represents an important step in supporting the company's continued growth in France and the UK.

According to Bourgeois, working with a partner that has expertise in materials management and access to a resilient global supply network will help SKF improve operational efficiency, strengthen supply continuity and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

The companies said the agreement reflects the growing demand for strategic partnerships that go beyond traditional material distribution by enabling manufacturers to build more agile, data-driven and resilient supply chains.