ThyssenKrupp building coking battery for ArcelorMittal Brazil

Thursday, 23 July 2020 19:59:00 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ThyssenKrupp said this week it has completed 50 percent of a coking battery at ArcelorMittal Brazil, which the company said is the largest industrial engineering project in Brazil.

The coking battery is located at ArcelorMittal Brazil’s Tubarão mill, located in the greater Vitoria area in Espirito Santo state, which has a 7.5 million mt/year installed capacity and produces HRC, among other products.

ThyssenKrupp said the project took 10 months of development and one year of construction. The project involved the company’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey solution.

ThyssenKrupp said the coking battery will be made up of 49 furnaces, with a capacity to produce 600,000 mt/year of coke. The coking battery will be attached to ArcelorMittal Tubarão’s other three coke facilities.