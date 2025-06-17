Thyssenkrupp awards Primetals contract for Duisburg mill modernization

Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp has contracted UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies to modernize the slab sizing press at hot-strip mill No. 2 in Duisburg, Germany, with startup scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The project encompasses a comprehensive upgrade of electrical and drive systems, including a new cycloconverter for the main press motor and low-voltage converters for pinch rolls, gap adjustment, and roller table operations, aiming to increase equipment availability and secure long-term spare parts supply.

The upgrade will renew all converter technologies while retaining most existing transformers and motors, significantly reducing capital expenditure. Primetals will also install a tailored cooling solution featuring a closed-loop air-to-water system and an arc fault protection system to enhance safety and energy efficiency.