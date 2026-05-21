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Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology restructures North American operations

Thursday, 21 May 2026 11:36:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology, a subsidiary of Germany-based steelmaker thyssenkrupp, has announced plans to close its production facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, by March 31, 2027. The decision forms part of a broader restructuring of the company’s North American business aimed at improving long-term competitiveness.

Operations to shift to Ohio production base

According to the company, the affected operations will gradually be consolidated around its Hamilton, Ohio, facility, which will become the primary US production base for the chassis business. The Terre Haute plant currently manufactures steering components, while the Hamilton site produces shock absorber systems.

Thyssenkrupp stated that the transition process will be implemented gradually in order to ensure uninterrupted customer supply throughout the restructuring period.

Move tied to global transformation strategy

The company said the restructuring is part of its wider global transformation strategy focused on profitable growth, operational efficiency, and streamlined organizational structures. Thyssenkrupp added that it regularly reviews its global production network to adapt to changing market conditions and customer requirements.

Despite the restructuring, North America continues to represent a strategically important region for the company. In fiscal year 2024-25, thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology generated approximately €2.1 billion in sales in North America and supplied products to nearly all major automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers in the region.


Tags: US North America Automotive ThyssenKrupp 

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