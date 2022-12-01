﻿
English
Thailand imposes AD duty on CR stainless steel from Malaysia and Indonesia

Thursday, 01 December 2022
       

Thailand’s Committee of Dumping and Subsidy has announced that it has imposed antidumping duty (AD) on cold rolled stainless steel imported from Malaysia and Indonesia.

The final antidumping duties on the given products are at 15.23 percent for Malaysia-based Bahru Stainless and 35.25 percent for other Malaysian companies, while duties are at 6.28 percent for Indonesia-based Imr Arc Steel, 7.02 percent for Ruipu Nickel and Chrome Alloy and 51.69 percent for other Indonesian companies.

The given products have thickness in a range of 0.3-3 mm and width up to 1,320 mm.

The products in question are classified under the HS codes 7219.32.00.020, 7219.32.00.030, 7219.32.00.040, 7219.32.00.080, 7219.32.00.090, 7219.33.00.020, 7219.33.00.030, 7219.33.00.040, 7219.33.00.080, 7219.33.00.090, 7219.34.00.020, 7219.34.00.030, 7219.34.00.040, 7219.34.00.080, 7219.34.00.090, 7219.35.00.020, 7219.35.00.030, 7219.35.00.040, 7219.35.00.080, 7219.35.00.090, 7219.90.00.000, 7220.20.10.020, 7220.20.10.030, 7220.20.10.040, 7220.20.10.080, 7220.20.10.090, 7220.20.90.020, 7220.20.90.030, 7220.20.90.040, 7220.20.90.080, 7220.20.90.090, 7220.90.10.000, and 7220.90.90.000.


