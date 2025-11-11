Thailand maintains AD duties on CR stainless from China

Thailand’s Anti-Dumping and Subsidy Consideration Committee of the Ministry of Commerce has announced that it has made its final decision regarding the antidumping duty (AD) investigation on cold rolled stainless steel products imported from China.

The ministry found that the imports of the given products from China are being dumped, causing injury to the Thai steel industry and has decided to continue the imposition of antidumping duties on the given products from China for another five years, effective as of November 10. As a result, the ministry has determined antidumping duties will continue at 8.50 percent of the CIF price for goods from Ningbo Baoxin Stainless Steel, and at 33.32 percent of the CIF price for Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel, Tianjin TISCO & TPCO Stainless Steel, Guangdong Taigang Stainless Steel Processing and Distribution, and Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Precision Strip.

The products fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.31.00.10, 7219.32.00.10, 7219.33.00.10, 7219.34.00.10, 7219.35.00.10, 7219.90.00.10, 7220.20.10.10, and 7220.20.90.10.