Thailand launches AD duty investigation on CR stainless steel from Vietnam

Monday, 07 October 2024 12:46:40 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade (DFT) has announced that it has initiated an antidumping duty (AD) investigation on cold rolled stainless steel products imported from Vietnam.

The investigation was launched upon the request of local producer Posco-Thainox Public Company Limited and covers the period between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2024.

The products with a thickness between 0.3-3.0 mm and a width not exceeding 1,320 mm fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7219.32.00.020, 7219.32.00.030, 7219.32.00.040, 7219.32.00.080, 7219.32.00.090, 7219.33.00.020, 7219.33.00.030, 7219.33.00.040, 7219.33.00.080, 7219.33.00.090, 7219.34.00.020, 7219.34.00.030, 7219.34.00.040, 7219.34.00.080, 7219.34.00.090, 7219.35.00.020, 7219.35.00.030, 7219.35.00.040, 7219.35.00.080, 7219.35.00.090, 7219.90.00.000, 7220.20.10.020, 7220.20.10.030, 7220.20.10.040, 72 20.20.10.080, 7220.20.10.090, 7220.20.90.020, 7220.20.90.030, 7220.20.90.040, 7220.20.90.080, 7220.20.90.090, 7220.90.10.000, and 7220.90.90.000.


