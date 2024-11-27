Tests confirm viability of high-quality grade iron ore production in north Brazil

UK based Cadence Minerals concluded a research with iron ore fines from DEV Mineração, located in the Brazilian northern state of Amapá.

The results indicate that the ore can be concentrated to 67.5 percent of iron contents, with low silica (0.6 percent) and low alumina (0.8 percent).

The company mentioned that in an optimized production process, the iron contents could be increased and even exceed 68 percent, allowing for its utilization in the production of direct reduction iron (DRI), that can be used in electric arc furnaces (EAF), with a level of emissions far lower than the conventional process in blast furnaces.

According to Cadence CEO, Kiran Morzaria, the production of direct reduction grade ore will significantly improve the economy of the project, allowing for the continuation of negotiations with prospective partners and collaborators.

Morzaria added that the demand for direct reduction grade products should increase fivefold by 2050, reflecting the commitment of the steel industry with the decarbonization process.

Cadence integrates the Pedra Branca Alliance, the JV with Indo Sino that controls DEV.

The company is expecting authorization to start the works to reactivate the Amapá project, which are expected to start in 2025.