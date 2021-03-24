﻿
English
Ternium investing $91 million in Brazilian mill

Wednesday, 24 March 2021 19:51:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Latin America-focused steelmaker Ternium will invest $91 million at its Santa Cruz mill in Brazil, as part of a $500 million investment in environmental-related projects.

Ternium expects to reduce the environmental impacts of its steelmaking activities at the Santa Cruz mill, which is owned by slab producer Ternium Brazil. The company plans to build a “baghouse,” which is a filtering system that will allow its sinter facility at its Santa Cruz mill to remove particles.

Ternium did not disclose how much it would invest separately in each project at its mills in Latin America.


Tags: Brazil  South America  investments  |  similar articles »


