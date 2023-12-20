﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Gerdau commissions Riograndense mill after almost two years

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 15:39:11 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has announced the completion of modernization and renovation works at the melt shop of its Riograndense long steel mill, entailing an investment of BRL 200 million ($41.11 million), and has commissioned the mill. As part of the works, the company modernized steelmaking facilities and improved environmental and safety conditions in the steel production process.

“The modernization of Riograndense mill enables continuing meeting the future demand for steel from our customers throughout Brazil. This investment also reaffirms our commitment to the socioeconomic development of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, based on strategic pillars such as innovation and sustainability,” Gerdau Vice President André Gerdau Johannpeter stated.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Brazilian company had halted production at Riograndense in January last year. The mill has a crude steel production capacity of 450,000 mt per year and produces 495,000 mt of finished steel products per year, including rebar, wire rod, bars, drawn steel and nails.


Tags: Brazil South America Steelmaking Investments Gerdau 

Similar articles

Gerdau looking to expand its presence in the Indian market

23 Jul | Steel News

Sipar to invest US$184 million in new Argentinian mill

27 Jun | Steel News

Gerdau on track to improve iron ore, flat and special steel production

04 May | Steel News

Gerdau in search of iron ore partner in Brazil

11 Nov | Steel News

CSN bids for major stake in Usiminas

12 Sep | Steel News

Gerdau considers rolled steel capacity increase at Chilean mill

17 Aug | Steel News

Gerdau mulls options for iron ore sale in Brazil

03 Jun | Steel News

Gerdau announces global share offering

14 Apr | Steel News

Fitch: Gerdau’s proposed equity offering supports investment grade profile

23 Mar | Steel News

Gerdau to sell US$2.28 billion in stock to fund future investments

22 Mar | Steel News