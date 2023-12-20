Gerdau commissions Riograndense mill after almost two years

Wednesday, 20 December 2023 15:39:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian integrated steelmaker Gerdau has announced the completion of modernization and renovation works at the melt shop of its Riograndense long steel mill, entailing an investment of BRL 200 million ($41.11 million), and has commissioned the mill. As part of the works, the company modernized steelmaking facilities and improved environmental and safety conditions in the steel production process.

“The modernization of Riograndense mill enables continuing meeting the future demand for steel from our customers throughout Brazil. This investment also reaffirms our commitment to the socioeconomic development of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, based on strategic pillars such as innovation and sustainability,” Gerdau Vice President André Gerdau Johannpeter stated.

As SteelOrbis reported previously, the Brazilian company had halted production at Riograndense in January last year. The mill has a crude steel production capacity of 450,000 mt per year and produces 495,000 mt of finished steel products per year, including rebar, wire rod, bars, drawn steel and nails.