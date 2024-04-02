﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Cadence Minerals increases stake in Amapá iron ore project in Brazil

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 13:43:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based mining company Cadence Minerals has announced that it has increased its stake in the Amapá Iron Ore Project in Brazil to 33.6 percent. To extend its participation in the project, the company increased its total investment in the project by $1.1 million to $13.2 million.

The remaining 66.4 percent share is held by Singapore-based commodities group Indo Sino.

The Amapá Project has 276 million mt of mineral resources with Fe content of 38.33 percent and 196 million mt of ore reserves with Fe content of 39.34 percent. The project is anticipated to have an annual production rate of 5.5 million mt. According to the statement, the project is fully committed to advancing the development of the 67 percent Fe product flow sheet. As the global steel industry shifts from blast furnaces towards direct reduced iron, which requires iron ore with Fe content of 67 percent or more, the project’s commitment will support the global transition, SteelOrbis understands.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Investments 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly from last week

02 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 2, 2024

02 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC sees 10% rise in iron ore output in FY 2023-24

02 Apr | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 2, 2024

02 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - April 1, 2024

01 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 1, 2024

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 29, 2024

29 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 29, 2024

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

Iron ore prices drop by over $9/mt week on week, mood remains bad

28 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goa government to ease policy for liquidating iron ore dumps lying on private land

28 Mar | Steel News