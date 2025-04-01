 |  Login 
Tenova to revamp Marcegaglia’s cold rolling mill at Gazoldo degli Ippoliti

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 12:08:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will modernize Italian stainless steelmaker Marcegaglia Gazoldo Inox’s 20-Hi cold rolling mill at its Gazoldo degli Ippoliti plant.

Accordingly, the modernization works will lead to an increase in production volumes and to the expansion of Marcegaglia’s product portfolio. Also, the revamped mill will achieve higher rolling accuracy, improved process stability, and enhanced operational reliability. The integration of automation and digital tools will enable Italian steelmaker to set new benchmarks in cold rolling efficiency and production flexibility.

The revamped mill is expected to be operational by early 2026.


