Italy’s Marcegaglia partners with Danieli to build mini-mill in France

Italian steel producer Marcegaglia has taken a major step toward expanding its steel production capacity by signing an agreement with Italian plantmaker Danieli to begin the engineering phase of the Mistral mini-mill project in Fos-sur-Mer, France. The project marks a significant investment in automated, low-emission steelmaking designed to meet the growing demand for hot rolled coils (HRC).

Project scope and capacity

The new mini-mill will produce up to 2.1 million tons per year of stainless and carbon steel HRC, supplying Marcegaglia’s cold rolling complex in Ravenna, Italy, and meeting around 30 percent of the company’s total HRC demand. Supported by Danieli Automation process control, the Mistral mini-mill is expected to start production by mid-2028.

Key technology features