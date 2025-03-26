Marcegaglia to invest €750 million in Fos-sur-Mer, creating 380 new jobs

Italy’s Marcegaglia Group has announced a €750 million investment to relaunch the former Ascometal steel plant site at Fos-sur-Mer, which it acquired in June 2024. The initiative is part of the group’s strategy to vertically integrate its steel value chain and aims to transform the plant into one of the first electrical steel production facilities in Europe.

The industrial plan includes the introduction of cutting-edge technologies to reduce CO₂ emissions, in line with the group’s sustainability goals. The project will create 380 new jobs while safeguarding the 320 existing positions, reaffirming Marcegaglia’s commitment to local economic development and the green transition of the industry.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the initiative, the French industry and energy minister Marc Ferracci visited the site alongside a delegation of local authorities. He was welcomed by group chairman Antonio Marcegaglia, who stated, “We are very proud to have welcomed minister Ferracci and the local authorities, a clear sign of the warm reception our Italian company has received from French institutions - at both national and local levels - for the significant industrial investments we are making in a region that is strategic for raw materials and logistics.”