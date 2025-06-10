Marcegaglia invests €278 million in Ravenna, logistics, decarbonization and innovation at core of new industrial plan

The Italy-headquartered Marcegaglia Group, one of Europe’s leading players in the processing of carbon and stainless steel - with 36 plants worldwide and a broad portfolio spanning welded tubes, strips, coils, and flat products - has announced a major revitalization plan for its production site in Ravenna. As part of a development contract submitted to Invitalia and Italy’s Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy, the group will invest €278 million in the Romagna-based facility, complemented by over €20 million earmarked for research and development projects. This initiative represents Marcegaglia’s most significant industrial project currently underway in Italy, reaffirming the central role of the Ravenna plant within the group’s production and logistics network.

The plan, worth a total of €364 million, focuses on the digitalization and automation of logistics operations, the implementation of circular economy processes, the use of renewable energy sources, and the development of green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies. The project is fully aligned with the “Pact for Labor and Climate” of the Emilia-Romagna Region, which has expressed institutional support for the initiative.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis , Marcegaglia’s commitment to decarbonizing the Ravenna site is part of a broader strategic framework, which also includes support from the European Investment Bank (EIB). In December 2024, the EIB approved a €100 million loan as part of a €170 million plan targeting innovation, digitalization, and sustainability across the group’s facilities in Ravenna, Gazoldo degli Ippoliti, and San Giorgio di Nogaro.

Further demonstrating its integrated European vision, Marcegaglia is also advancing a €750 million investment in its French site in Fos-sur-Mer, where it is upgrading an electric arc furnace (EAF) facility and creating 380 new jobs. The objective is to transform the plant into a European hub for green steel production.

As SteelOrbis previously highlighted , the group’s expansion is part of an industrial strategy focused on vertical integration of the steel supply chain, international market growth, and ecological transition across the entire production cycle.

“Despite a period of great uncertainty, we have decided to carry out a substantial investment plan across three strategic sites - Mantua, Udine, and Ravenna,” said Antonio and Emma Marcegaglia, reaffirming the pivotal role of the Ravenna hub, described as “the group’s largest production site and main logistics platform.”

The new industrial plan further consolidates Marcegaglia’s position as a key player in the European steel sector, committed to an industrial path that combines competitiveness, innovation, and sustainability.