Marcegaglia revamps galvanizing line No. 1 at Ravenna plant

Thursday, 16 June 2022 15:03:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italian plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Combustion has completed the revamping of Italian steel processor Marcegaglia Group’s galvanizing line No.1 at its Ravenna plant.

The revamping was performed in just 50 days of outage duration, as requested by Marcegaglia. Following the revamping of the galvanizing line No.1, production has increased by 20 percent, while natural gas consumption and electricity consumption have decreased by 20 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Prior to the revamping, the company had an annual production capacity of 1.8 million mt of galvanized steel at its four galvanizing lines.


Tags: Galvanized Flats Italy European Union Steelmaking Marcegaglia 

