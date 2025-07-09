 |  Login 
Italy’s Marcegaglia Group secures 2,000th crane produced by Germany’s Liebherr

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 13:45:09 (GMT+3)   |   Brescia

The official delivery ceremony for a mobile harbor crane (MHC) was held yesterday, July 8, at Italian steel producer Marcegaglia’s Ravenna plant, as reported in the company’s official press release. It is the fifth MHC to support its coils quay loading and unloading activities.

The LHM 600 crane was built by Liebherr group, an important German manufacturer of heavy machinery and equipment, as well as the first inventor of the mobile crane in the 40s. Liebherr and Marcegaglia have a long-lasting collaboration, so much so that the German company took the opportunity to celebrate the installation of their 2,000th crane produced, which coincided with the delivery to Marcegaglia’s Ravenna plant.

“One of our group’s strengths is the great logistical efficiency, also thanks to our significant presence in the port of Ravenna. Since 2001, we have also included the Liebherr family and the Liebherr Group as part of our vast network of strategic suppliers, with whom we have established solid relationships of reliability, loyalty, sharing of objectives and values” Antonio Marcegaglia, president and CEO of Marcegaglia Steel, said.

His words were also shared by Patricia Rüf, third generation of the Liebherr family and member of the board of directors of the Liebherr-International AG holding company, who stated, “I wanted to be present here in Ravenna to underline the solid bond of partnership we have with Marcegaglia, a family business like ours, and with which we have been collaborating successfully for over twenty years.”

Italy’s Marcegaglia group is a world leader in steel processing, and its production focuses in particular on tubes, coils and sheets. Marcegaglia annually produces about 6.5 million mt of finished products and employs about 7,800 people.


