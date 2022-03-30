Tenaris delivers first batch of pipes for offshore Sakarya project in Turkey

Wednesday, 30 March 2022 15:54:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Luxembourg-headquartered international steel tube producer Tenaris has announced that it has delivered the first batch of products for the offshore Sakarya pipeline project in Turkey.

The Sakarya gas field is located approximately 150 km off the coast of Turkey in ultra-deep waters in the Black Sea. Upon completion of the first phase in 2023, the field will deliver 10 million cubic metres of gas per day to the Turkish grid. The development is expected to meet approximately 30 percent of domestic natural gas demand.

Tenaris will supply 68,000 mt of pipes in varied outside diameters and wall thicknesses, with anticorrosion and concrete coatings, for the development of the pipeline.

The first gas from the Sakarya project is aimed to be produced by 2023.