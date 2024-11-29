 |  Login 
Tenaris and Equinor mark steel pipe production milestone for Brazilian gas project

Friday, 29 November 2024 23:34:37 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Norway-based energy company, Equinor, and Confab, Tenaris’s welded piping plant located in Pindamonhangaba, state of São Paulo, have celebrated the completion of steel pipe production for the Raia project, an offshore gas project in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

The Raia project includes the construction of a 200-kilometer subsea gas pipeline linking a platform in the Campos basin to the city of Macaé, also in Rio de Janeiro, with operations expected to start in 2028.

Resulting from investments estimated at $9.0 billion, the project has reserves estimated at one billion barrels of oil equivalent and will meet 15 percent of the natural gas demand in Brazil.

The pipes and coatings for the Raia pipeline, a total of 83,000 tons, were manufactured in the Confab Pindaminhangaba plant, with collapse-resistant designs capable of withstanding water depths of up to 2,900 meters. Coating service includes internal coating to enhance gas flow, external anti-corrosion protection, and concrete layers for negative buoyancy and mechanical protection. 

Tenari’s CEO in Brazil, Renato Catallini, said, “Delivering a project of this scale requires exceptional collaboration and technical expertise."


