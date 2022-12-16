﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Techint CEO requests normalization of import procedures

Friday, 16 December 2022 00:42:27 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Paolo Rocca, the CEO of the international steel and piping producer Techint, asked the minister of economy of Argentina, Paolo Massa, for the normalization of imports, which are currently delayed by the shortage of foreign currencies, a reflection of the financial crisis hitting the country.

The dialogue took place in a conference sponsored by Techint with entrepreneurs of small and medium sized companies, most of which participating in Techint’s production chain.

Massa said that in 2023 the imports of machinery and equipment will be allowed to exceed by 10 percent the amount authorized for 2022. According to the local press, such comment has frustrated the participants, as one month ago Massa had promised a 20 percent increase for 2023.

The focus of the conference was the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, linking gas fields to the city of Buenos Aires, the largest civil work being developed in Argentina, with participation of Techint in the supply of large-diameter welded pipes.

The 440-kilometer pipeline is expected to be concluded by June 2023.


Tags: Argentina South America Trading 

Similar articles

Bolivia's ESM exports 25,700 mt of iron ore to Argentina

27 Jul | Steel News

Argentina imposes 12 percent tariff on all exports, including steel

04 Sep | Steel News

Argentina formally requests US steel tariff exemption

13 Mar | Steel News

Argentina’s steel association expresses concern over proposed US import tariff

05 Mar | Steel News

Usiminas focuses exports to Argentina in Q3

22 Nov | Steel News

Argentina initiates review into steel blade imports from India

13 Oct | Steel News

Argentina continues probe into Chinese pipe imports

12 Oct | Steel News

Mexico and Argentina to deepen economic ties

16 Feb | Steel News

China urges Argentina to follow WTO norms following probe on Chinese steel

21 Dec | Steel News

Argentina initiates AD duty probe on pipe imports from China

13 Dec | Steel News