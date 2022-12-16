Techint CEO requests normalization of import procedures

Friday, 16 December 2022 00:42:27 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Paolo Rocca, the CEO of the international steel and piping producer Techint, asked the minister of economy of Argentina, Paolo Massa, for the normalization of imports, which are currently delayed by the shortage of foreign currencies, a reflection of the financial crisis hitting the country.

The dialogue took place in a conference sponsored by Techint with entrepreneurs of small and medium sized companies, most of which participating in Techint’s production chain.

Massa said that in 2023 the imports of machinery and equipment will be allowed to exceed by 10 percent the amount authorized for 2022. According to the local press, such comment has frustrated the participants, as one month ago Massa had promised a 20 percent increase for 2023.

The focus of the conference was the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, linking gas fields to the city of Buenos Aires, the largest civil work being developed in Argentina, with participation of Techint in the supply of large-diameter welded pipes.

The 440-kilometer pipeline is expected to be concluded by June 2023.