﻿
Argentina’s trade surplus declines sharply in 2022

Monday, 23 January 2023 22:02:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Argentina’s trade surplus reached $6.923 billion in 2022, against $14.751 billion in 2021, according to the country’s institute Indec.

Exports in 2022 increased by 13.5 percent from 2021 to $88.446 billion, while the imports increased by 29.0 percent to $81.523 billion for the year.

The main sectors of products exported by Argentina in 2022 were agricultural, food and drink, animal protein, transportation material and mineral products.

The imports were mostly machinery, products of the chemical industries, mineral products, transportation material, plastic and rubber products and metals.

The main destinations of the Argentinian exports were Brazil (14.3 percent), China (9.1 percent), the US (7.5 percent) and Chile (5.6 percent), while the main origins of its imports were China (21.5 percent), Brazil (19.7 percent), the US (12.7 percent), and Germany (3.3 percent).


