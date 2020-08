Monday, 27 July 2020 00:15:03 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

ESM said it expects to export a combined 200,000 mt of iron ore to ArcelorMittal in Argentina. Another 50,000 mt of the commodity would be delivered to ThyssenKrupp in Germany, resulting in a combined shipment of 250,000 mt of iron ore by year-end, as reported by SteelOrbis.

ESM said ArcelorMittal’s Argentinian subsidiary will get a 65 percent Fe content iron ore. ESM halted operations for about 60 days due to Covid-19 in Bolivia.