Tata Steel’s Maastricht Service Center to supply premium steel for certain industries

Tuesday, 26 July 2022 16:03:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Leading global steelmaker Tata Steel has announced that its subsidiary Maastricht Service Centre has commissioned the plantmaker FIMI to supply a high-performance levelling and cut to length line with an automated packaging system designed for high-strength strip steels. This new equipment is in line with company’s strategic investment program in Europe and the Netherlands to prepare for increasing future demand for abrasion-resistant and high-strength premium steels, particularly in the markets for equipment in construction, mining and agriculture. The finished plates will be delivered to customers in Germany, Eastern Europe, the Benelux markets, the UK and to the Nordic region. The commissioning of the new decoiler is scheduled for mid-2024.

Stig Eriksen, the General Manager of the Service Centre Maastricht in Feijen, said that with the commissioning of this line the company will be better-positioned for the increasing demands on high-strength premium steels of the future and can grow in target markets.