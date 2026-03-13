Economists oppose €2 billion in Dutch state aid for Tata Steel Nederland

A large group of Dutch economists has urged the government of the Netherlands not to grant the proposed €2 billion in public support to Tata Steel Nederland under the tailor-made agreements linked to the company’s decarbonization plans.

In a letter outlining their position, the economists argued that from a broader public welfare perspective the funds and other scarce resources could be allocated more effectively to alternative economic activities.

Structural competitiveness concerns

According to the economists, the business case for steel production in the Netherlands is structurally weak. They argued that, even if production shifts toward electrification or hydrogen-based technologies, steelmaking in the Netherlands will remain more expensive than in countries such as Spain or Sweden due to permanently higher electricity prices and grid costs. In their view, this represents a structural disadvantage rather than a temporary issue. As a result, the economists warned that Tata Steel could repeatedly return to the government seeking additional financial support whenever market conditions deteriorate.

The economists also expressed concern about Tata Steel Nederland’s financial situation. They noted that the company has recorded negative operating results in recent years and has limited internal capacity to finance large-scale investments. In addition, they argued that the preliminary agreements do not include sufficiently strong guarantees from Tata Steel India to cover potential future losses or additional capital requirements. This situation creates a risk that Dutch public funds could ultimately be lost if the company encounters further financial difficulties, restructuring or bankruptcy.

Questions over state aid justification

The economists also questioned the legal and economic basis for the proposed subsidy. They argued that state aid is generally justified only when companies go beyond existing regulatory obligations. However, European climate policies such as the EU Emissions Trading System and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism are already designed to drive industrial decarbonization. Since Tata Steel Nederland’s plan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 rather than clearly exceeding EU regulatory requirements, they believe the justification for public support could be legally and economically weak.

The letter also challenged the argument that Tata Steel is essential for the Netherlands’ strategic industrial ecosystem. According to the economists, the company functions primarily as a commodity steel producer with limited spillover benefits for advanced manufacturing or technological innovation in the country. As most of its output is exported, its strategic importance to the domestic economy is considered relatively limited. From a broader perspective, they argued that the key issue is maintaining steel production within Europe rather than specifically in the Netherlands.

Tata Steel says aid essential for green steel transition

In response, Tata Steel Nederland stated that it is continuing discussions with the Dutch government regarding customized agreements aimed at enabling the company’s Green Steel project. The company noted that similar negotiations are taking place between other European steelmakers and their respective governments.

According to Tata Steel, the proposed support would be a one-off aid package granted under strict conditions and with full transparency. The company added that, without such tailored agreements and state support, the transition to green steel production would not be economically feasible, either for Tata Steel Nederland or for many other European steel producers.