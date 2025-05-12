 |  Login 
Tata Steel Nederland launches new HR steel product for automotive parts

Monday, 12 May 2025 15:08:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it has launched a hot rolled steel product under the brand HyperFlange® to be used in automotive parts.

The tests conducted by the company have shown that CP800 HyperFlange demonstrates significantly higher resistance to crack growth than standard HSLA HR700LA.

“Through our HyperFlange products, we have optimized our steels to enhance edge ductility. This translates to fewer edge cracks, minimized material wastage, and reduced production line interruptions, all contributing to heightened productivity and efficiency in the car makers' press shop,” Moe Ziaran, marketing manager at automotive chassis & components, said.


Tags: Netherlands European Union Steelmaking Tata Steel 

