Tata Steel Nederland plans to create hydrogen and CO2 corridor between Amsterdam and Norway

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that, together with Norway-based green hydrogen producer Gen 2 Energy and the Port of Amsterdam, it will explore the option to import liquid hydrogen from Norway.

Accordingly, Gen 2 Energy will use hydropower to produce hydrogen and then cool it for liquification. Subsequently, the liquid hydrogen will be transported in special vessels owned by transportation specialist Ecolog to the latter’s terminal at the Port of Amsterdam. At the terminal, the liquid hydrogen will be converted back to gaseous state. Following the procedure, the hydrogen will be able to be delivered to Tata Steel and other steelmakers through a planned pipeline.

In the meantime, Tata Steel Nederland has inked another agreement with Ecolog, Horisont Energi, the Port of Amsterdam, OCAP, the Norwegian bank DNB and ABN AMRO to explore to option to create a carbon dioxide (CO2) corridor, through which CO2 that will be captured at Tata Steel and other companies in the region will be exported to Horisont Energi’s import terminal in Norway for permanent storing.

The Dutch steelmaker stated that these advanced technologies will lead to cleaner steel production and energy savings.