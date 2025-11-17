Tata Steel Nederland to acquire Vattenfall power plants to support green steel transition

Tata Steel Nederland has taken a major step toward its long-term decarbonisation strategy by signing a definitive agreement to acquire three Vattenfall power plants in the IJmond region of the Netherlands. The assets, which currently run on residual steelmaking gases, will be transferred to Tata Steel Nederland on January 1, 2026.

Although financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed, the transfer has received full approval from relevant authorities, including the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

A strategic acquisition to support low-carbon steel production

Tata Steel Nederland CEO Hans van den Berg described the ownership transfer as a significant step in the company’s green steel roadmap. Direct ownership of the power units will allow the company to orchestrate a controlled shift from traditional steelmaking to cleaner production pathways.

The Vattenfall power plants in the IJmond region consist of three units. Power plants 24 and 25 in Velsen-Noord generate electricity primarily from residual gases produced during steelmaking, and this electricity is used by Tate Steel Nederland in its operations. The third unit, IJmond 01, is a combined heat and power plant located on the Tata Steel site in IJmuiden. It is also fueled by steel production gases and produces both electricity and steam, which are used in the steelmaker’s processes.