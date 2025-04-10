Tata Steel Nederland to cut 1,600 jobs at IJmuiden

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it has launched a large-scale restructuring program to restore its profitability and to strengthen its position for sustainability.

In the financial year 2024-25, the company’s activities recovered, with its steel production almost returning to full capacity at 6.75 million mt per year. However, the challenging market conditions in Europe as a result of geopolitical developments, trade and supply disruptions, and rising energy costs affected Tata Steel Nederland’s operational costs and financial performance.

Accordingly, the program focuses on improving financial structure to make necessary investments in the future and to enhance the company’s operational performance. Moreover, together with its environmental and green steel plans, Tata Steel Nederland said it aims to be ready for a green and sustainable future. As a result, the company will reclaim its position as one of the most efficient steel mills in Europe, producing high-quality steel.

Therefore, Tata Steel Nederland will require a new smaller and more centrally controlled organizational structure. In addition, processes will be optimized and further automated. The new program is expected to lead to layoffs of about 1,600 employees mainly in management and other support functions at the IJmuiden plant.