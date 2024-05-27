Tenova to supply state-of-the-art steel production line to Tata Steel Nederland

Monday, 27 May 2024 14:53:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new state-of-the-art steel production line to Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel. The line, designed to minimize environmental impact, will be built at Tata’s IJmuiden plant.

The contract will include supply for a three million mt electric arc furnace equipped with Tenova’s Consteel® and Consteerrer®. It will also comprise other units, such as ladle furnaces, required to refine the liquid metal from the electric arc furnace to the quality needed to meet current operational specifications.