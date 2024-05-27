﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tenova to supply state-of-the-art steel production line to Tata Steel Nederland

Monday, 27 May 2024 14:53:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Italy-based Tenova, a Techint Group company specialized in innovative solutions for the metals and mining industries, has announced that it will supply a new state-of-the-art steel production line to Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel. The line, designed to minimize environmental impact, will be built at Tata’s IJmuiden plant.

The contract will include supply for a three million mt electric arc furnace equipped with Tenova’s Consteel® and Consteerrer®. It will also comprise other units, such as ladle furnaces, required to refine the liquid metal from the electric arc furnace to the quality needed to meet current operational specifications.


Tags: Netherlands European Union Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel Nederland to supply low-emission HR strip to Germany’s Wälzholz

26 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel Nederland plans to close precision tube operations

22 Mar | Steel News

Tata Steel Netherlands to supply carbon-reduced steel to auto parts producer

28 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel Netherlands restarts BF No.6 in IJmuiden

02 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel Nederland accelerate emission reduction efforts with new technology at IJmuiden

12 Jan | Steel News

Dutch trade union calls on government to support Tata Steel Nederland’s decarbonization efforts

06 Oct | Steel News

Tata Steel Nederland to source low-carbon zinc for galvanized steel production

13 Sep | Steel News

Tata Steel and Wuppermann renew hot rolled strip supply agreement

27 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel Netherlands declares force majeure at Ijmuiden plant

27 Feb | Steel News

Tata Steel’s Ijmuiden steelworks ranked third in worldsteel’s carbon intensity benchmark

25 Nov | Steel News