Tata Steel Nederland applies for new nature permit for green steel transition at IJmuiden

Tata Steel Nederland has announced that it has applied to the North Holland North Environmental Service for a comprehensive update of the nature permit covering its entire steel production site in IJmuiden, as the company prepares to implement its green steel project and further reduce emissions, including carbon dioxide and nitrogen.

The company stated that the updated permit is intended to bring its operations into line with current legislation and regulations and provide the basis for both the green steel project and other future investments aimed at cleaner and more circular steel production.

Changes in Dutch nitrogen rules require permit update

Tata Steel Nederland's existing nature permit dates from 2016 and was expected to be updated after 10 years. The company stated that the application has also become necessary following changes in Dutch case law concerning nitrogen.

A 2024 ruling by the Council of State introduced stricter requirements regarding nitrogen offsetting, which apply retroactively to 2020. As a result, certain projects initiated previously must now also be incorporated into the permit. The existing permit will remain valid until the Province of North Holland issues a renewed permit.

DeNOx installation to cut pellet plant nitrogen emissions by 80 percent

One of the main measures aimed at reducing nitrogen emissions is a new DeNOx installation at the company's pellet plant, which is expected to reduce nitrogen emissions from the facility by approximately 80 percent. Together with a previously completed dedusting installation, the project represents the largest environmental installation in Tata Steel Nederland's history, involving an investment of more than €200 million. To fully commission the DeNOx installation, Tata Steel Nederland is also applying for the necessary environmental and water permits from the relevant Dutch authorities. The installation can be fully put into operation once the required nature, environmental and water permits have been granted.

According to the company, obtaining a single integrated nature permit for the entire IJmuiden site is intended to provide regulatory certainty for the implementation of existing sustainability measures as well as future projects aimed at reducing emissions and supporting the transition to green steel production.

On another note, the Dutch Public Prosecution Service decided to prosecute the company, suspecting it of multiple criminal offenses, including the intentional and unlawful release of harmful substances into the air, which might have had adverse consequences for public health, as SteelOrbis reported previously in July 2026. The company was also suspected of breaching its duty of care by carrying out insufficient maintenance, operating without the required permits and failing to report several incidents involving raw coke.