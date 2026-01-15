 |  Login 
Tata Steel Nederland commissions new production line for packaging steel

Thursday, 15 January 2026 15:26:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, has announced that it has commissioned a new production line for packaging steel, using its proprietary Trivalent Chromium Coating Technology (TCCT) to enable more sustainable production while already complying with upcoming legislation.

The company stated that the new production line reflects its strategy of working closely with customers to deliver safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly solutions for the packaging industry.

Patented TCCT technology

Being the exclusive developer and patent holder of TCCT technology, the company also supplies this technology to other steel producers, positioning TCCT as a European standard for sustainable packaging steel production.

According to Tata Steel Nederland, TCCT supports compliance with future chemical-use legislation, while improving environmental and workplace safety.

Sustainable and future-ready production

The newly commissioned line enables the production of packaging steel that is:

  • Sustainable and future-ready, already aligned with forthcoming regulatory requirements
  • Logistically efficient, with the entire production process located on a single site, simplifying the supply chain

This integrated approach reduces complexity and improves overall operational efficiency.

Food safety and customer benefits

When combined with Protact®, Tata Steel Nederland’s polymer-coated packaging steel, TCCT delivers a solution that meets the strictest food safety standards. The TCCT-Protact® combination eliminates the need for customers to apply an additional lacquer layer.

As a result, customers benefit from lower production costs, reduced chemical use, shorter and simpler supply chains, industry collaboration and innovation.


