Tata Steel to adopt hydrogen route for lJmuiden plant

Friday, 17 September 2021 11:15:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Indian steelmaker Tata Steel has announced that it plans to pursue a fully sustainable future for its lJmuiden plant in the Netherlands by adopting the hydrogen route, and to undertake a detailed assessment in this regard. This involves the introduction of direct reduced iron technology which can make iron using natural gas or hydrogen, before it is converted to steel in one or more electric furnaces to be invested in the future.

The company stated that it aims to reduce carbon emissions by five million mt per year by 2030 and has been exploring various technological options to achieve this, including the capture and storage of carbon or a hydrogen route.


