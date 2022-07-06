﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Tata Steel reports stable consolidated steel output in Q1 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:47:00 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s Tata Steel Limited consolidated steel output has remained stable at 7.66 million mt during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to 7.65 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company reported in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 6.

The company reported consolidated steel sales at 6.53 million mt during the first quarter of the fiscal year, a decline of four percent year on year, according to the filing.

Tata Steel’s Indian operations registered a steel output of 4.92 million mt during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up six percent, but sales at 4.06 million mt were down two percent, both year on year.

Tata Steel’s operations in Europe achieved an output of 2.43 million mt in the first quarter, down from 2.67 million mt, while sales at 2.16 million mt were also down from 2.33 million mt in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking Tata Steel 

Similar articles

Tata Steel completes acquisition of NINL, prioritizes restart of operations

05 Jul | Steel News

Tata Steel to spend $1 billion a year on capex, all for Indian operations

29 Jun | Steel News

Moody’s revises Tata Steel’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

28 Jun | Steel News

Indian state-run NINL to be handed over to Tata Steel company by mid-July

27 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel Mining buys remaining stake in Rohit Ferro Tech to make it wholly owned subsidiary

24 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel aims to produce CO2-neutral steel at UK and Netherlands mills by 2050

23 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel coal shipment from Russia in May against old contract

23 Jun | Steel News

Tata Steel imports 75,000 mt of coal from Russia in May

22 Jun | Steel News

India’s Welspun and Tata Steel form partnership to produce pipes for hydrogen transportation

10 Jun | Steel News

India’s Tata Steel announces investments in subsidiaries

08 Jun | Steel News