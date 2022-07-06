Tata Steel reports stable consolidated steel output in Q1 FY 2022-23

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 10:47:00 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Tata Steel Limited consolidated steel output has remained stable at 7.66 million mt during the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2022-23, compared to 7.65 million mt in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the company reported in a regulatory filing on Wednesday, July 6.

The company reported consolidated steel sales at 6.53 million mt during the first quarter of the fiscal year, a decline of four percent year on year, according to the filing.

Tata Steel’s Indian operations registered a steel output of 4.92 million mt during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, up six percent, but sales at 4.06 million mt were down two percent, both year on year.

Tata Steel’s operations in Europe achieved an output of 2.43 million mt in the first quarter, down from 2.67 million mt, while sales at 2.16 million mt were also down from 2.33 million mt in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.