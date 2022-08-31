Tata Steel Netherlands orders hydrogen-based DRI plants for IJumiden steel mill

Wednesday, 31 August 2022 12:13:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that it will supply Energiron® DRI (direct reduced iron) plants, which is the technology developed jointly by Italy-based Tenova and Danieli, to Tata Steel Netherlands, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel.

The Energiron® DRI plants will be used for the transition of Tata Steel Netherlands’ IJmuiden steel mill from the current blast furnace technology to green hydrogen-based steel production. All Energiron® DRI plants can start using hydrogen as reduction gas without equipment modifications.

Tata Steel Netherlands aims to reduce carbon emissions by 35-40 percent before 2030 and to become carbon-neutral by 2045.