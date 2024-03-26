Tata Steel Nederland to supply low-emission HR strip to Germany’s Wälzholz

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 14:03:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

German cold rolled steel producer Wälzholz has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Tata Steel Nederland, a subsidiary of Indian steelmaker Tata Steel, to procure Zeremis Carbon Lite brand of low-emission hot rolled steel strip.

Initially, Wälzholz will receive material with a product carbon footprint that is up to 30 percent lower. The first deliveries of the low-emission hot rolled steel strip are already planned for the current year.

Following Luxembourg-headquartered ArcelorMittal and German-based steelmakers Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Salzgitter Group, Tata Steel Nederland is the fourth supplier with whom Wälzholz has entered into an agreement for the supply of low-emission steel.